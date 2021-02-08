Nigeria: FRSC to Construct Ambulance Ports in Osun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has concluded arrangements to construct ambulance ports along major highways in Osun State.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, disclosed this in Osogbo, the state capital, saying the corps was committed to a strategic effort aimed at boosting and strengthening its operations for improved service delivery.

Oyeyemi added that the corps would site three driving schools in each of the three senatorial districts of the state, expressing the readiness of the corps to partner with the state government to record more achievements on road safety in the state.

He urged FRSC officials to ensure strict compliance to COVID-19 guidelines by motorists and passengers.