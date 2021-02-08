Nigeria: My Village Targetted By Kidnappers, Bwari Chair Cries Out

8 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

The Chairman of Bwari Area Council of the FCT, Gabaya John, has said that being the chief security officer of the council, his Tokulo village has been the number one target of kidnappers in the area.

John revealed this while speaking with newsmen at a thanksgiving service he organised after the release of his father, John Makama, at the Tokulo ECWA church yesterday.

He said, "As the chief security officer of Bwari Area Council, I know my village has always been the number one target of the kidnappers, which everybody can testify to, with all that have been happening.

"Whenever they kidnap there, they believe that since the chairman is from Tokulo village, he will have one or two things to do; he will provide money, he must definitely bring money."

He noted that prior to the abduction of his father, suspected kidnappers frequented his village in attempts to abduct the villagers.

He, therefore, said based on his discussion with relevant security agents, security measures had been taken to curb the activities of the kidnapers and other crimes across the council.

The pastor of the ECWA church, Tokulo, Lazarus K. Jarumi, condemned the activities of armed bandits and kidnappers and admonished them to repent before God descended on them, calling on the federal government to address the spate of insecurity bedeviling the country.

