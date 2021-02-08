Nigeria: Kano Transmits Child Rights Bill to State Assembly for Passage

Kano — Kano State Executive Council has approved the acceptable version of the proposed bill on Child Rights (protection) Act 2010, which reflected the position of Shari'ah on each section of the Child Rights Act (CRA) 2003 adopted by the federal government.

The state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, disclosed this yesterday as part of resolution of the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Kano.

Garba said the administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, due to his commitment to child welfare, after assenting to the bill on Free and Compulsory Education, developed keen interest in seeing the passage of the CRA.

The commissioner said the approved bill, when passed, seeks to protect the rights of the child and would be transmitted to the state House of Assembly for passage and subsequent assent to the governor.

The federal government has adopted the Act in 2003, while Kano State Government, with the support of other relevant stakeholders including the Ulama, academics, non-governmental organisations, later drafted the bill in 2010.

Garba said other approvals by the council included the release of N29, 311, 647.24 million for the 2020/2021 vaccination exercise which has not been held for three years as a result of the prevailing health risk and high economic loss affecting the pastoral community in the state.

The commissioner also announced that approval has been for the release of the sum of N274, 230, 000 million to the state football team, Kano Pillars Football Club, to facilitate smooth conduct of the 2021 season of National Professional Football League.