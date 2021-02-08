Nigeria: Brandco Launches Adidas Franchise in Nigeria

BrandCo Nigeria Limited, a leading fashion brand in Nigeria, through its retail expression called bCODE, has acquired and launched an Adidas franchise in Lagos and Abuja.

The franchise gotten recently, just like other franchises with Sketchers and Havaianas, obtained by the brand, makes it the only licenced store by Adidas in Nigeria to sell or distribute any of its product.

Speaking with journalists recently, the company's CEO, Wonuola Okoye said bCODE was a, "wellness fashion and lifestyle multi-brand retailer that sells apparels, accessories and footwear by Adidas, Skechers and Havaianas."

"Essentially, we are the go-to brand for athleisure and for sports. So we deal in all types of products, whether it's footwear or apparel. We are the go-to brand in that space, and we are definitely making a statement."

She added: "So far we have 14 stores across Nigeria and West Africa. These includes the ones we just launched this week. We plan to launch across pan-Africa, so we are looking into other countries like Senegal, Cameroon, etc.

"But right now, we are very excited about Adidas because it is the third largest revenue generating sports business in the world, second to Skechers. That means two of the top three sports brands in the world are in our possession, as we are the franchise owners for these businesses in this region.

"We have launched Adidas in two major states in Nigeria: one in Ikeja City Mall, Lagos and the other at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Continuing, she said: "We have a couple more stores set to be ready by the end of the year or early next year within Nigeria, some on the island, the northern parts of Nigeria and several parts of Port-Harcourt."

Okoye, took time to give clarity on BrandCo as a brand as different from bCODE which she referred to as the 'retail identity'.

According to her, "BrandCo is essentially our retail business corporate identity. It is like the holding company for anybody whom we are having our franchise agreement with.

"bCODE is our retail identity. This is how we are doing retail online via our website, our digital platforms and just generally engaging with customers."

She added that the aim of the company remains to, "continue to provide very good prices in the mid-range. It's not luxury, we are very proud to be operating in the middle range, because we want it to be affordable for all."