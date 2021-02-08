Nigeria: Stay Away From Ogun Parks, Garages, Abiodun Warns NURTW

8 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has warned the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and their members to stay away from all parks and garages in the state to avoid incurring the full wrath of the law.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta yesterday by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji AbdulWaheed Odusile, the state government said the warning became necessary in view of intelligence reports by the security agencies that the union is planning to resume collection of dues and revenues on behalf of the government at the motor parks and garages in the state, against the existing decision of the government banning the activities of the NURTW in all the motor parks and garages in the State.

"It will be recalled that following crisis in the leadership of the NURTW in the State that threatened security of lives and properties, particularly public transport in the State, the House of Assembly in June 2020 passed a resolution suspending the activities of the union in the State. The government subsequently banned the activities of the union in all motor parks and garages in the State," the statement said further.

"Security agencies have been given firm directive to arrest and prosecute any operative of the NURTW or indeed anyone, group or association that has not been approved by the government to act on its behalf that attempts to defy the decision of the government or test its resolve to maintain peace and security in all parts of the state, including the motor parks. Unlike what obtained in the past, this administration has been methodical and deliberate in its approach to maintain peace at the motor parks as well as management of transport union activities, and will not allow anyone to undermine the prevailing peaceful environment", the statement concluded

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.