Somalia: SNA Kill Militants Behind Mortar Shell Attack in Dhusamareb

5 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Security officials in Dhusamareb have said they have killed eight Al-Shabaab militants and wounded one other who were involved in the mortar shell attacks last night in Dhusamareb city.

According to the officials who spoke to the media the militants who fired two mortar shells on late Thursday night were killed in an operation conducted by the Turkish trained Gorgor troops following the attack.

On Tuesday Somali National Army (SNA) killed at least three Al-Shabaab fighter after mortar shell attacks on building and the airport in town.

Among those killed was the leader of the group in charge of areas between Elbur and Dhusamareb.

Dhusamareb is hosting a conference between the country's next leaders over the electoral impasse.

