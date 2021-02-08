Sudan: Three Darfur Civilians Killed in Armed Attack On Rebel-Held Jebel Marra

Tawila — Three people were killed and seven others wounded yesterday in an attack by gunmen on the village of Rokouna, Tawila locality, North Darfur, an area controlled by the Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW).

People from neighbouring villages told Radio Dabanga that armed groups traveling in three vehicles armed with weapons attacked the village, killing three citizens, wounding seven others, and burning a number of properties. The attack also led to the displacement of dozens of families.

SLM-AW forces retaliated, according to the witnesses. 30 gunmen and six SLM-AW members were killed.

Walid Mohamed, a spokesmen for the SLM-AW, said that their forces also confronted armed gunmen from the Tanagouli area. The forces killed 24 gunmen, and seized their weapons and ammunition. One gunman was captured.

The residents said that since January 24, recurrent attacks on villages in Tawila locality have resulted in 22 dead, 11 wounded, and 22,000 displaced.

In a statement on Wednesday, New York-based African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) said that recent "attacks have left tens of civilians dead, injured, and missing and displaced thousands". According to ACJPS the government of Sudan should immediately put in place measures to protect civilians throughout Darfur.