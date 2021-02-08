Mali/Morocco: Morocco-Mali - Clash of Giants

Defending champions, Morocco, will face Mali in the final of the CHAN 2020 on Sunday February 7, 2021 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

The sixth edition of the Total African Nations Championship will round off this weekend after three weeks of intense hostilities. Defending champions, the Atlas Lions of Morocco will clash with the Eagles of Mali in the final of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN), on Sunday February 7, 2021 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde. The Atlas Lions beat the Intermediate Lions of Cameroon 4-0 in the second semi-final game at the Limbe Omnisports Stadium on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Morocco will be seeking for a second consecutive title. It will be the first time a defending champion is playing the final since the start of the competition. Throughout the competition Morocco has put up good performance. Morocco came into the competition as top favourites and they have proven their prowess. The Atlas Lions finished top of group C with seven points, beating Zambia 3-1 in the quarterfinals before triumphing over the host nation. The Moroccan team is made up talented players like team Captain, Ayoub El Kaabi, an all-time CHAN scorer, Mohammed Ali Bemammer and Soufiane Rahimi, the top scorer at the tournament, among others. From all indications, the Moroccans will be out for a kill. Morocco who won the previous edition on home soil will be looking to become the first team to defend the title at CHAN.

Mali on their part qualified for the final after edging Guinea 5-4 in the semi-final through post-match penalties after the game ended in a virgin draw. The team beat Congo in the quarterfinals with the same score to reach the semi-finals. The Eagles of Mali are among the top favourites in the competition. Mali finished on top of group A with seven points. Mali will be counting on top scorers like Morlaye Sylla and Djigui Diarra, among others. This is the second time that Mali is reaching the final at the African Nations Championship. The first was in 2016 but they lost to eventual winners, the DR Congo. The final will take place on Sunday, February 7, 2021at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde while the third-place game between Cameroon and Guinea will take place at the Douala Reunification Stadium on Saturday, February 6, 2021.