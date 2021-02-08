Central African Republic: UN Scribe Guterres Calls for Inclusive Dialogue

This follows incessant attacks and displacement of civilians in the country.

The United Nations diplomatic boss Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 expressed concerned about armed clashes and the threat to civilian life across the Central African Republic, where nearly 200,000 people have been displaced and many others killed in less than eight weeks. In a statement issued by his spokesperson, the Secretary-General urged the Government of CAR to initiate a "meaningful and inclusive political dialogue with the political opposition and armed groups that have renounced violence, to de-escalate tensions and revitalize the peace process."

Mr Antonio Guterres added that, he has been closely following the political situation, including taking note of the final results of Parliamentary elections, issued by CAR's Constitutional Court. While strongly condemning the continues violence, he reiterated that perpetrators of grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, as well as serious crimes, including the killing of civilians and United Nations peacekeepers, must be held accountable for their acts.

The recent upsurge in violence in the country was triggered by the rejection of former President Francois Bozize's candidacy in early December, to run for the Presidential elections by the country's Independent Electoral Committee (IEC). After peacefully accepting the decision of the IEC invalidating his candidacy due to pending international arrest warrant and calling for the putting in place of a unique opposition candidate, Mr Bozize suddenly made U-turn by openly declaring his support for the armed groups, Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC).

The CPC, launched attacks ahead of the 27 December presidential vote, which saw incumbent Faustin-Archange Touadéra, returned to power, on 4 January after grabbing 54 per cent of the votes according to official results made public by IEC and confirmed by the Constitutional Council. Since then, assaults and ambushes have continued, including against UN peacekeepers, seven of whom have been killed in recent weeks.

To assure the CAR and the international community, Mr Guterres reiterated that the nearly 15,000-strong MINUSCA peacekeeping mission, would "maintain a robust posture to implement its mandate" which crucially includes the protection of civilians, allowing blue helmets to use force to do so and the people of CAR, can count on the "steadfast support" of the United Nations