Nigeria: One Killed in Benue APC Meeting

Makurdi — The All Progressives Congress (APC) registration and revalidation exercise in Benue State recorded one death as Chairman of Gboko South APC, Mr. Tersoo Ahu was yesterday killed by unknown persons in Gboko Local Government Area.

Ahu and other APC ward EXCO members were said to be engaged in training of party officials for membership registration and revalidation exercise when unknown person stormed the venue with clubs cutlass ,iron and manhandled him.

The Publicity secretary of APC, Benue State chapter, Mr. James Ornguga, who confirmed the incident, said the ward chairman who sustained serious injuries from the attack, died later at a public hospital in Gboko, where he was receiving treatment .

The killing of APC ward chairman in Gboko, the ancestral home of the Tiv people may not be unconnected with the alleged factions within the party ahead of the 2023 general election .

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Benue State Command, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident and said investigation has already commenced, promising that they will arrest the suspects.

"Yes, I can confirm the attack and killing of the APC ward chairman in Gboko; our men rushed to the scene but the suspects fled. However, we have identified them and very soon we shall pick them up," Anene, said.