Nigeria: One Killed in Benue APC Meeting

8 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By George Okoh

Makurdi — The All Progressives Congress (APC) registration and revalidation exercise in Benue State recorded one death as Chairman of Gboko South APC, Mr. Tersoo Ahu was yesterday killed by unknown persons in Gboko Local Government Area.

Ahu and other APC ward EXCO members were said to be engaged in training of party officials for membership registration and revalidation exercise when unknown person stormed the venue with clubs cutlass ,iron and manhandled him.

The Publicity secretary of APC, Benue State chapter, Mr. James Ornguga, who confirmed the incident, said the ward chairman who sustained serious injuries from the attack, died later at a public hospital in Gboko, where he was receiving treatment .

The killing of APC ward chairman in Gboko, the ancestral home of the Tiv people may not be unconnected with the alleged factions within the party ahead of the 2023 general election .

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Benue State Command, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident and said investigation has already commenced, promising that they will arrest the suspects.

"Yes, I can confirm the attack and killing of the APC ward chairman in Gboko; our men rushed to the scene but the suspects fled. However, we have identified them and very soon we shall pick them up," Anene, said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.