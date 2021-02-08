Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

5 February 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Seventeen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, eleven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region; while the remaining six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Massawa (5), and Ghindae (1) in the Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, thirty six patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region (35), and Anseba Region (1), have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 1719 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2326.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

5 February 2021

