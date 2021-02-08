Uganda: 4 Soldiers Injured in Helicopter Crash in Somalia

8 February 2021
The Observer (Kampala)

The African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) has launched investigations into circumstances under which its helicopter crashed on Friday in southern Somalia injuring four Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) soldiers.

In a statement released Sunday evening, Amisom said the helicopter, whose registration details were not disclosed, belonged to the AU mission's Aviation Unit from the UPDF. The statement, however, said all the four soldiers aboard the helicopter were in stable condition following the incidence.

"All four soldiers aboard the helicopter were rescued and are in a stable medical condition," the statement reads. The statement further says investigations into the crash are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash. However, preliminary reports indicate that it was due to a mechanical failure.

The four soldiers rescued where on a mission to support its troops in Lower Shabelle region crashed soon after take-off in Balidogle on February 5.

The UPDF deputy spokesperson Deo Akiiki confirmed the incident but could not divulge more details about the injured and the degree of injuries. The UPDF deployed choppers in Somalia in July last year to help in the fight against Alshabab militants.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.