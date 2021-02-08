Sudan Sovereignty Council Gains Three New Members Under El Burhan

5 February 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman and army commander, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, issued a constitutional decree yesterday to add three new members to the council, and Sudanese feminist groups handed a list of nominations for the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) to the government.

The three new members of the council appointed by El Burhan are: SRF chairman and leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council (SLM-TC) El Hadi Idris Yahya; leader of Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) Malik Agar; and leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement for Justice-Karbino (SLMJ-K) El Tahir Abubakr Hajar.

The decision follows the provisions of the 2019 constitutional decrees (38) and (39) and is based on article 2/11 of the constitutional document for the transitional period of 2019, amended in 2020.

The list handed over by feminist groups is considered the first step to pressure the transitional government's partners to commit to the 40% participation of women at all levels of governmental structure. The campaigners handed in nominations for the Legislative Council and the Council of Ministers on January 30.

The Women's Union of South Darfur, in cooperation with the Sudanese campaign group Our Right, announced an open charter called The Charter of the Common Platform to Raise Awareness of Participation and Women's Issues.

The Open Charter, signed by a number of entities and individuals, provides for the representation of women in public forums, education of women as political leaders, and the dissemination and awareness-raising of international conventions and conventions calling for human rights, protection, and the promotion of equality.

