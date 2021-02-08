Sudan: South Kordofan Mine Collapse - 4 Dead, 16 Missing

El Leri — Excavation and research operations at the El Karak mine in El Leri locality in South Kordofan, ongoing since Tuesday, retrieved the bodies of four miners on Friday.

According to a statement, two of the recovered bodies were identified, namely Mohamed Rajab and Yusef Bilal from El Leri. They estimate that 16 people are still missing.

The Ministry of Energy and Mining is responsible, said the statement, for its failure to follow a mining policy that uses modern and safe methods of mining.

Excavations of local rescue teams and the International Committee of the Red Cross have been underway since 13 wells collapsed. Rescue teams are facing great difficulties due to the depth and branching of the tunnels. Witnesses at the site of the mine told Radio Dabanga that search operations are still taking place with local support.

Activists from Talodi, Kalogi, and El Leri in South Kordofan carried out a protest in September 2019 to demand the suspension of mining companies operating in their region. South Kordofan's wali (governor) ordered all mining companies to stop operating in the state at the time, but many companies did not abide by the order.