Sudan: South Kordofan Mine Collapse - 4 Dead, 16 Missing

6 February 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Leri — Excavation and research operations at the El Karak mine in El Leri locality in South Kordofan, ongoing since Tuesday, retrieved the bodies of four miners on Friday.

According to a statement, two of the recovered bodies were identified, namely Mohamed Rajab and Yusef Bilal from El Leri. They estimate that 16 people are still missing.

The Ministry of Energy and Mining is responsible, said the statement, for its failure to follow a mining policy that uses modern and safe methods of mining.

Excavations of local rescue teams and the International Committee of the Red Cross have been underway since 13 wells collapsed. Rescue teams are facing great difficulties due to the depth and branching of the tunnels. Witnesses at the site of the mine told Radio Dabanga that search operations are still taking place with local support.

Activists from Talodi, Kalogi, and El Leri in South Kordofan carried out a protest in September 2019 to demand the suspension of mining companies operating in their region. South Kordofan's wali (governor) ordered all mining companies to stop operating in the state at the time, but many companies did not abide by the order.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.