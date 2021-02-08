Zimbabwe: No Covid-19 Results, No Passage for Truck Drivers

Pixabay
(file photo).
8 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Commercial truck drivers and cross border transporters, commonly referred to as Omalayitsha must produce a certificate when they arrive at a Zimbabwean border post indicating they are Covid-19 free or undergo 10-days mandatory quarantine while they await testing.

Truckers have been passing through the country without Covid-19 clearance certificates.

At least 40 000 commercial trucks pass through Beitbridge Border Post monthly and most now have the proper paperwork.

According to Beitbridge District Medical Officer Dr Lenos Samhere, some disregard the processes although they would have been allocated funds to test before leaving their originating country.

Under the new rules, all drivers arriving at the border without clearance certificates done through the PCR method were being put on mandatory quarantining for at least 10 days.

PCR machines are designed to process 90 tests at a time and testing fewer samples is costly and inefficient, so the truckers might have to wait.

Dr Samhere said the PCR certificates for commercial truck drivers were valid for 30 days and after which they should do another test.

Omalayitsha should do retests after every two weeks.

Dr Samhere said the normal returnees arriving in the country were being screened through the rapid antigens method.

"Those that test negative are dispatched to their homes, while those who test positive for the condition are immediately put into isolation," he said.

"You will note that for commercial truck drivers and cross border transporters, we strictly require PCR obtained results as per the current set guidelines. Those being put in quarantine or isolation are handled at the National Social Security (NSSA) Hotel where over 14 000 Zimbabweans have passed through between April last year and January 2021."

Beitbridge also handles returnees in transit to Malawi and Zambia.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.