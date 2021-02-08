Kenya: 16,000 Kisumu Residents Access Free Piped Water

More than 16,000 households in Kisumu will be reconnected to piped water, months after their taps ran dry due to non-payment of bills.

The Kisumu county administration in collaboration with Oxfam will offset the debt, giving reprieve to the vulnerable households ravaged by the economic fallout of Covid-19.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili said the initiative will mostly benefit people from the slums who faced difficulties in catering for their daily needs.

"The programme will ensure 16,080 households get free access to safe water in Kisumu slums for up to five months through payment of their water bills," Dr Owili said, adding that a number of schools will also benefit from the scheme.

He said the county officials will liaise with Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company (Kiwasco) management to connect the residents and disburse the funds.

"The funds will also assist Kiwasco to operate efficiently and provide water and sanitation services to Kisumu residents," he said on Wednesday during an event at Kiwasco offices, Nafaka House - along Oginga Odinga street.

Kiwasco Managing Director Thomas Odongo expressed the company's commitment to continue providing quality services and expanding its sewerage coverage.

As a way of enhancing their operations, the water utility company launched a 24-hour call centre to help reduce traffic at the Kiwasco offices in the central business district.

The Sh2 million project will handle up to 50 customers at a given time and will resolve issues ranging from bill inquiry and water connection among other services.