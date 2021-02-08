Zimbabwe: Chamisa Loses More Members

8 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

MDC-Alliance continues to count costs after it lost more senior party officials to the MDC-T led by Mr Douglas Mwonzora, who now leads the biggest opposition party in terms of representation in Parliament.

The political world of Mr Chamisa started crumbling after the court recognised the MDC-T then led by acting president Dr Thokozani Khupe, which saw the outfit receiving money from Government under the Political Parties Finance Act.

The Nelson Chamisa-led outfit eventually lost control of the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, the party's headquarters in Harare's city centre.

Last weekend, more senior official assumed positions in the MDC-T now being led by Mr Mwonzora after an extraordinary congress in December last year.

Some of the big names in the opposition include former Cabinet Ministers in the inclusive government, Mr Giles Mutsekwa and Dr Tapiwa Mashakada and Senator Tichinani Mavetera and former Bulawayo East legislator, Ms Dorcas Sibanda.

Ms Sibanda was recalled by the MDC-T last year for her association with the MDC-Alliance. Mr Mutsekwa and Dr Mavetera have since assumed key positions in the MDC-T.

The MDC-T held its national council meeting at the weekend where they also resolved to readmit former organising secretary, Mr Abednico Bhebhe.

"The National Executive and National Council met, as an extension of the Extra Ordinary Congress, to consider and resolve on a number of internally and externally focused issues," said the party national treasurer, Dr Mashakada in a statement.

"Key on the agenda were reports from the president, the national chairman and the secretary-general who heads the party's Finance and Administration Committee.

"To that end, the president submitted his full complement of appointments of deputies into the Standing Committee, as follows, Giles Mutsekwa, deputy national chairperson, Dr Tichinani Mavetera, deputy secretary-general, Rhino Mashaya, deputy national organ, Witness Dube, secretary for information and publicity and Yvonne Musarurwa, national youth chairperson.

"The president's appointment and the full complement of National Executive Members was ratified by the National Council.

"This was an effort in aligning the party constitution with that of the country, as well as closing a leadership vacuum that has potential of creating instability within the party. In that regard Senator Elias Mudzuri is now officially the second vice president of the MDC-T, with Dr Thokozani Khupe as first vice president."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.