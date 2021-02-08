Egypt: Youth Minister Opens Workshop On National Strategy of Youth

6 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi inaugurated on Saturday 06/02/2021 the activities of a workshop held under the rubric "Greater Cairo youth dialogue over national strategy of youth".

This workshop comes within the second phase of the 2021-2026 Egyptian national strategy of youth organized by the ministry in cooperation with the Arab Institut

For Leadership Development ‏ of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport and the United Nations Population Fund.

The three-session workshop will discuss economic participation, entrepreneurship, health, fitness and exercise, citizenship and political participation.

During the opening, the minister hailed the cooperation with the Academy that led to the development of the strategy of the ministry concerning youth.

He also noted that the political leadership is providing all support to youth via empowering them in all fields.

Meanwhile, President of the Academy Ismail Abdel Ghaffar granted the minister the Academy's shield over his role and efforts in youth and sports field.

