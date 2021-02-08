Egypt: Defense Minister Attends Ceremony Marking End of Military Course

6 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki attended Saturday 06/02/2021 a ceremony marking the end of a military preparation course given to students of military academies.

A group of students showed their skills in dismantling and reassembling weapons during the ceremony.

A documentary about biographies of military leaders, after whom the batches were named, was also played.

At the end of the ceremony, Zaki conveyed President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's best regards to families of the students for their effort to raise a generation of citizens who abide by principles and traditions.

He also stressed keenness of the military establishment to hone innovative skills of youth.

