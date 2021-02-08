Africa: Sisi Affirms Egypt's Full Support for Advancing AU Institutions

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 06/02/2021 reaffirmed Egypt's full support for achieving the desired goals for advancing the African Union and its institutions, fully implementing the Agenda 2063 and its first 10-year plan and putting the 2021 theme "Arts, Culture and Heritage" into force.

Addressing the 34th African Union summit, Sisi greeted Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on assuming the AU chairmanship, wishing him success in addressing the current challenges, including the repercussions of coronavirus pandemic, the implementation of the pan-African Free Trade Agreement, and the activation of recommendations for the institutional, financial and administrative reform of the African Union.

Sisi hailed sincere efforts exerted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during his term to promote mechanisms of joint African action and support regional integration efforts.

He also thanked Ramaphosa for sponsoring the trilateral talks aimed at reaching a fair, comprehensive and binding agreement on Ethiopia's hydro-power dam on the Nile.

Egypt stresses the importance of relying on the AU Constitutive Act as the governing constitution for the member states and African Commission alike, taking into account the member states' full mandate over the reform process, Sisi said.

He also affirmed the importance of introducing a new employment structure with an obligation to take into account job quotas under the principles of solidarity and member states' contribution to the AU budget.

The continental program for infrastructure development, with its ambitious projects including the North-South Corridor Project (Cairo-Cape Town) and the navigation line project linking Lake Victoria with the Mediterranean Sea through the Nile, represents the most prominent cornerstone in achieving the desired continental integration, and the fundamental pillar for activating the African Free Trade Zone, President Sisi said.

The coronavirus pandemic requires boosting solidarity among African peoples and governments to control the spread of the virus and limit its dangerous repercussions, he added.

Sisi welcomed an invitation to Egypt to join the African vaccine working group.