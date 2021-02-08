Egypt: Lebanese FM - Egypt Most Familiar With Inter-Lebanese Differences, Means of Resolving Them

6 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe stressed the importance of Egypt's role in resolving the Lebanon crisis, saying Egypt is the Arab country that is most familiar with the differences among the Lebanese people and means of resolving them.

In statements on Saturday 06/02/2021 to "Nida Al Watan" newspaper, the minister said that Egypt has always played a positive role and took stances in support of the Lebanese people.

Egypt will not hesitate in helping the Lebanese side at any time, Wehbe made it clear.

However, Egypt will leave room for internal consensus before taking the initiative to back solutions that will be reached through dialogue among all Lebanese parties, he said.

He went on to say that the formation of a new government in Lebanon is a prerequisite for any international or Arab move to be taken by Egypt, France or any other country to help Lebanon.

He further called for expediting the process of forming a new government and upholding the national interest away from personal interests.

