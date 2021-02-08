Gambia: Insignia Awardee Ready to Launch Debut Book

In April 2019, Rohey P. Fofana received the Young Female Writers Award of Insignia. The award was in recognition of her dedication, passion, and hard work towards the advancement of Gambian literature.

Barely two years on, she is set to unveil her debut book titled Founding of a Lost Heart, in her hometown, Brikama.

The book launching event themed: "Building Societal Resilience in the Face of Global Pandemic Through Literature and Creative Writing", will be held at the Regional Education Office, Region 2, opposite The Gambia College Brikama Campus.

Fofana, who is also the President of the Young Writers Association of The Gambia (YWAG), said her debut book is a fictional story that depicts some realities of Gambian society.

The new author said the book is a story that is revolving around a young woman who had experienced the beauty and ugly phase of love, with the hope of building a potential love interest.

"This story portrays the trauma and indecision young women often encounter with regards to marriage usually as a result of betrayal, deceit, incommunicado, and decisional influence by close ones.

"The themes highlighted in this story are single parenthood, friendship, education, forgiveness, and as well as the power of parental influence in the decision(s) of their children, especially with regards to marriage; wherein children are sometimes left with little or nothing to say," Fofana said

Ms. Fofana, a graduate of the University of The Gambia (UTG) who majored in Political Science, said the story is not disputing the fact that parental guidance is necessary when it comes to making decisions on pertinent issues like marriage in our society.

"It is however set to shed light on what some of the consequences imposed decisions often result to. This book therefore is for every individual who has experienced, or is going through the ordeals narrated in this story," she said.

"It is also for every single parent out there, especially women, who are relentlessly struggling in giving their children the best in life despite their own crises. I hope this book will bring a ray of hope in the lives of those affected by circumstances reflected in this book."

Meanwhile, the Founding of a Lost Heart is costing D300.