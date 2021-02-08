Somalia: Galmudug Spy Chief And 13 Others Killed in Roadside Bombing

At least 14 people were killed including the regional director of intelligence in Galmudug following a roadside blast.

Abdirashid Abdinur Qooje who was the regional director of intelligence in Galmudug died on the spot in El' dheere 30 kilometres from Dhusamareb city.

The commander and his convoy were on a security operation between Dhusamareb and El dheere at the time of the attack.

Al-Shabaab militant claimed responsibility for the attack via online.

The attack comes barely a week after Al-Shabaab militants fired rounds of Mortar shells in Dhusamareb city where political leaders including President Farmaajo and his Premier were holding talks over the electoral impasse.

Last week On Sunday at least 11 people including former military army general and a newly wedded couple in the capital Mogadishu after four heavily armed Al-Shabaab militants stormed Afrik hotel in KM4 near the AAI Aiport.

Al-Shabaab which is affiliated to Al-Qaeda has increased attacks as the country's political leaders are in deadlock over the electoral process.