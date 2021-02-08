Africa: Cameroon, CAF Prepare a Spectacular Total CHAN Closing Ceremony

CAF and Cameron are putting final touches in preparation of what is expected to be spectacular closing ceremony ahead of the final of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) at State Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The final will be on Sunday night between Morocco and Mali. Kick-off is at 20h00 local time (19h00 GMT and 21h00 CAT).

The colourful and dynamic and closing ceremony will feature popular artists Nabila and Maahlox including some amazing dancing. The highlight of this part will be the entry of Cameroonian football legend Rigobert Song to install the trophy on the field that the two teams are competing for.

The first part of the night will be a closing ceremony which will be a combination of music, passion and exhibition of African cultures.

The bar was set high already with a world class opening ceremony at the same venue on 16 January 2021.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad said: "It is important that we have a closing ceremony that befits the success story that has been Total 2020 CHAN. Also, we want to showcase to the rest of the world that we, as Africans, can produce and deliver world class events. I think this is something the rest of Africa will be proud of and also the global football community that will be watching the final on Sunday."

Commenting on the Total CHAN tournament, President Ahmad said: "The world class stadiums here are something to marvel at. It is something Cameroonians must be proud of because if you look at Japoma Stadium, it is no different to any of the top international stadiums. Cameroon has to preserve these precious assets. Country been a great host and we look forward to a successful final. There are areas of improvement but that is the case everywhere in the world and we will work on them together. ."