Somalia: Puntland Not to Recognize Farmaajo Presidency From Monday

Puntland regional state has said it will not recognize Farmaajo as Somalia's president after his term expires on Monday.

Puntland Information Minister Abdulahi Ali Hirsi condemned remarks by President Farmaajo in parliament on Saturday accusing Puntland state obstacle to the implementation of Sep 17 election deal.

"On midnight Sunday we will no longer recognize Farmaajo as President we will recognize him as former President," Hirsi said during a press conference.

Addressing the parliament on Saturday President Farmaajo blamed Puntland and Jubbaland leaders for the failure of Dhusamareb electoral talks.

"The September 17 2020 agreement was written by Said Deni and the rest were just watching now Jubaland and Puntland have refused the deal they even refused when I said 'don't shame us of the world," Farmaajo told MPs.

Farmaajo also accused foreign countries of meddling the country's political affairs.

The country is likely to miss the 8 February deadline after political leaders failed to ink an agreement over elections on Friday.