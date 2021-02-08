South Africa: Avon Justine Empowers South Africans Against Covid-19

Johannesburg — AVON Justine has pledged to enable South Africans find additional earning opportunities in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This support also comes as many aspiring entrepreneurs are dissuaded from starting their business by the capital outlay required or the hassle that comes with starting a business.

"Avon Justine offers aspiring micro-entrepreneurs a compelling value proposition," said Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director for Avon Turkey, Middle East and Africa.

"Prospective micro-entrepreneurs can leverage off our strong, global brand and harness the company's ubiquitous digital platforms to market their business."

Avon Justine has introduced a number of digital platforms to improve the earnings potential of its micro-entrepreneurs, such as the Avon and/or Justine ON app, the online digital stores, digital brochures and an ordering system using popular instant messaging services.

"In addition, we provide our brand ambassadors with the technical support and the tools to enable them to use the use these platforms optimally to market and seamlessly run their businesses," Mareletse added.

The increasing digitisation of the economy has opened up unprecedented opportunities for aspiring micro-businesses to leverage the ubiquity of online platforms to market their businesses beyond their geographical confines.

Avon Justine has been at the forefront of harnessing the entrepreneurial spirit of millions of women around the world and giving them the earnings opportunity for 135 years.

The Direct Selling Association points out that the industry generates more than R9 billion (US$606 million) in annual sales in South Africa.

However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has dealt a severe blow to the South African economy, which was already in a technical recession even before the introduction of the nationwide lockdown in March last year.

- CAJ News