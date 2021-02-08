Cameroon: Doping - André Onana Slammed 12-Month Ban

8 February 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The 24-year-old goalkeeper tested positive for the banned substance Furosemide, a diuretic, on October 30, according to Ajax.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has been banned from football for 12 months by UEFA after he tested positive for a banned substance. His suspension from UEFA comes after it found the forbidden substance Furosemide in his urine, during a test carried out on October 30, 2020. His Dutch club, Ajax Amsterdam, has however insisted that Onana mistakenly took medicine prescribed for his wife. Sky Sports reports that "Onana made a mistake with the product and mistakenly took his wife's medicine".

The Dutch giants have now announced that they will appeal the decision from UEFA. "Furthermore, the disciplinary body of the football association has stated that Onana had no intention of cheating. However, the European Football Association believes, on the basis of the applicable anti-doping rules, that an athlete has a duty at all times to ensure that no banned substances enter the body." The doping suspension is effective as from February 05, 2020, and applies to all football related activities. The decision means Onana will miss domestic matches for Ajax, plus the Europa league, and will also be unavailable for Cameroon until February 2022. André Onana has been Ajax's first choice goalkeeper since the 2016-17 season.

Onana helped Ajax reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019 and the final of the Europa League two years earlier. He is also a regular for the Cameroon national team and has won 18 caps. His suspension means he will miss the 2021 African Cup of Nations, which has been scheduled to start in January 2022. He is widely considered one of the best young goalkeepers in the world and has been frequently linked to a number of other European clubs, including Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund.

