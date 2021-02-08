Liberia: Nine-Month-Old Child Unable to Sit or Lay On the Back Due to Growth On the Buttocks - Caretaker Pleads for Assistance to Perform Surgery

8 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Elton W. Tiah

Buchanan — Life is becoming very unbearable for nine months old little Blessed Jones who can't sit or lay on her back due to unknown sickness that needs surgery.

Little Blessed Jones and her sister are twins who lost their mother while giving birth to them at the Liberian Government Hospital in Buchanan in 2020.

According to Decontee Jones, care taker of the kids, little Blessed Jones can't sit because of an unknown sickness she was born with that needs surgery.

She said "this thing can really hurt this little child because whole day she can be crying, wanting to sit down but no way for her."

The care taker told reporters that they visited serval health centers including the ELWA Hospital in Monrovia but the lack of financial support has been a major challenge for them.

She mentioned "We were asked to pay US$1,200.00 for the surgery but the child's mother is dead and myself as their aunty can't afford said amount."

"Anytime I see Blessed crying myself can start crying; imagine how my little sister would have felt if she was alive to see one of her kids like this".

Decontee Jones lamented that her only hope for the kid is God, adding that her prayer is for God to speak to a humanitarian to help the child.

"I have come to beg everyone to pity the condition of little Blessed Jones and help because her life is miserable".

Little Blessed Jones and her aunty are currently residing at the Monrovia Junction in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.