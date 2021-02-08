Liberia: 'Global Partnership Is Cardinal for Health Security' - President Weah Calls for Joint Efforts to Combat Health Crisis

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has called for joint efforts to combat various health crisis affecting countries across the globe.

President Weah at the commissioning ceremony of the Polio Emergency Center in Monrovia, stated that "partnership is cardinal for health security."

"An outbreak in one country is an outbreak anywhere. Without collaboration and support from our international partners, it would be impossible to succeed at stopping any virus such as Covid-19 or polio from overwhelming our health system," President Weah said.

This is why he believes the strong partnership given to Liberia, by key development partners, must be appreciated by every citizen.

Due to this, President Weah has lauded volunteers overseas, to include Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, Rotary International, the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention for their supports to advancing health service delivery in Liberia.

He said the commissioning of the Polio Emergency Center was another important milestone to the health sector in Liberia, as it will enhance Government's capacity and capability to control public health threats, including the polio virus.

Because of the importance the Polio Emergency Center attached to Liberia's health system, Weah has emphasized the need for a stronger national leadership and the development of a well-coordinated crisis response capability.

He noted that the Polio Emergency Outbreak Center, will serve as a central command and control center in Liberia, to give strategic direction for public health operational decisions, coordinate partnerships for health security, and direct implementation of national public health response strategies.

"I am informed that Liberia is among the first African countries to defeat the wild-polio virus, with the last confirmed case in August 2010, and that we have continued to sustain wild-polio free status until the whole of the African region was certified virus-free in August 2020," President Weah said.

"This is why Liberia has been relatively successful in managing the COVID-19 outbreak at an acceptable level so far, which is a testimony of my Government's resolve to protect the lives of all Liberians."