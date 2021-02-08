Liberia: Open Letter to the Members of the Legislature

A request of Intervention on the Kangaroo Dismissal of members of the LWSC Workers Union & the Disbandment of the Worker Union in via lotion of the Decent Work Act, 2015

Dear Honorable Members:

I have the troubling honor as result of the action of the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation (LWSC) to have illegally dismissed key members of the Union's leadership; namely: Ralph Jahny, Fred D. Gardley and Henry Gbiah on an alleged account of disrespecting the office of the managing Director and with gross disregard to the Decent Work Act, 2015 dissolved the Worker Unions.

Honorable Members of the 54th August (The Senate), the action of LWSC does not only violate Article 17 in part, which states amongst other things that "... .All persons shall have the right to associate fully with others or refuse to associate in political parties, trade unions and other organization". It is on this basis as bedrock that Part II, title: FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS AT WORK was drawn within the Decent Work Act of 2015. Accordingly, Chapter 2 of Part II of the Act Chapter 2 of the below sections state as followed:

§ 2.6 Rights to form organizations and to bargain collectively, § 2.11 Protection of workers' freedom of association, § 2.12 Protection of employers' freedom of association, § 2.13 Proceedings alleging contravention of fundamental rights and § 2.14 Onus of proof.

Honorable Senators, section 2.6(i) a) states as follows "All employers and workers in Liberia, without distinction whatsoever, may establish and join organizations of their own choosing, without prior authorization, and subject only to the rules of the organization concerned. What will interest you to note is LWSC dissolved the Worker Union and dismissed said persons by prejudice and preemptive judgment that which violates those dismissed rights as well as trample on the rights of other employees who are so desirous of joining a Union or an Association that will advocate for them.