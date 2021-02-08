Liberia: The Liberian Government Must Get to the Bottom of Ofac Accusations Regarding Sen. Varney Sherman's Bribery in Judiciary Branch

editorial

The Trend of the Three minute presentation of each Senator at the Senate Sitting of last Thursday, February 4, 2021, in reaction to the Preliminary Report of the Senate Leadership on the Submission of January 11, 2021 and the First Supplementary Submission made by Senator Counsellor Varney Sherman to the Liberian Senate on the OFAC Sanctions against him give reason to the concern that some Senators misinterpret the intention of Senator Sherman's Submissions to them.

IT WOULD APPEAR that some Senators believe that Senator Sherman's intention for the Submissions is to drag the Liberian Senate into confrontation with the US Government's Department of Treasury. This certainly can't be his intention, especially so when he informed the Liberian Senate in these Submissions that he will take advantage of US law to file a petition with OFAC, supported by relevant evidence, to cause OFAC to remove his name from its Sanctions List.

IT IS WELL-KNOWN that OFAC has levied accusations of bribery of judges and politicians by Senator Varney Sherman; and it should be clear to all persons that for bribery, there is the "giver" and the "receiver"; both of whom are equally guilty of commission of the crime. OFAC has imposed sanctions against Senator Sherman based on its accusations, but OFAC has not named the judges whom OFAC believes that Senator Sherman allegedly bribed.

WHAT IS EVEN MORE TROUBLING is that the Supreme Court of Liberia, in a recent statement took issue with the United States Treasury Department's assertions that Counsellor Sherman,who is also Chairman of the Liberian Senate Judiciary Committee, "offered bribes to multiple judges associated with his trial for a 2010 bribery scheme and had an undisclosed conflict of interest with the judge who ultimately returned a not guilty verdict in his favor in 2019. "

THE US RULING further said that Counsellor Sherman "routinely paid judges to decide cases in his favor... " and that his "acts of bribery demonstrate a larger pattern of behavior to exercise influence over the Liberian Judiciary and the Ministry of Justice."

IN THE HIGH COURT'S OWN words, the statement from the US, no doubt, casts serious doubts and aspersions not only on the integrity and credibility of the Counsellor named and the judges alluded therein, but also on the Liberian Judiciary as an institution responsible for the fair and impartial hearing and disposition of cases. The statement is of outmost concern to the Judiciary.