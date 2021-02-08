Liberia: Introducing Sanctity in Liberia's Nascent Democracy - a Country in Transition to Violence

It is indeed an open secret that Liberia's transition from civil war to a post-war nation took a relatively longer period of time from its inception in the late 1980s to 1997. These moments of civil instability created the recipe for violence which spilled throughout Liberia, that massively destroyed both our cultural, social and political systems... thus claiming the lives of over 305,000 Liberians and other nationals.

As a fellow Liberian, I am calling on the government to sanctify and save Liberia's nascent democracy by building strong, vibrant, supportive and independent institutions that will not function at the will of so-called "big-men" but through strict adherent to the underlying principles and objectives of those institutions along with the Liberian constitution. Additionally, in order to prevent continuous violence in the country, the government needs to construct more TVET institutions in big cities. This will provide faster opportunity for the large population of unemployed young people in our country to acquire employable skills, reduce the current insecurity level and it will create a long term positive effect on the economy and individual growth. As stated by former US President, Barack Obama in 2009, "Africa doesn't need strongmen, it needs strong institutions" ... this is what I think Liberia needs now, stronger and accountable institutions that will create systemic positive transformation in the life of each Liberians regardless of their political orientation or affiliations, as well as improving and restructuring our institutions.

Ushering into power of Liberia's and Africa's first elected female President, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2006, raised the unquestionable expectations and unhinged aspirations of Liberians and those in the diaspora to regained its reputable status within the reign of the international community, as a pivotal partner in global world order, holistically improve the livelihood of the population, while healing the wounds and rallying a call to national unity to cultivate prosperity. In contrast, during her period of stewardship of governance, Liberia's peace was described to be fragile despite the presence of over fifteen thousand strong UN armed peacekeeping force that were in the country along with minimum aid from the State security, and corruption was also rapidly engulfing the nation. In spite of this fragility, the peace under her was uninterrupted, and unity wasn't achieved... leaving the country still divided in diverse ways.