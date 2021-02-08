Nigeria: Nipco to Leverage Skilled Workforce for Improved Product Supply

The Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company (NIPCO) has disclosed its commitments to broaden the scope of petroleum products marketing with a view to ensuring seamless supply across the country in 2021.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NIPCO, Mr. Suresh Kumar, stated this in his New Year message, tagged "Message of Hope."

A statement at the weekend by the Assistant General Manager, Corporate Affairs, NIPCO, Mr. Lawal Taofeek, quoted the managing director as saying that the company was poised to upgrade its workforce, as it constantly reviews its safety processes and procedures to ensure a hitch-free operating system during the year.

Noting that the year 2020 was the most challenging across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kumar said the company rose to the challenge with resilience and courage and described its workforce as panacea to the success story last year.

He expressed delight in the way the company has risen to the pandemic challenge, noting that the resilience and courage exhibited during the year had in no small measure contributed in keeping the organisation's core business going.

According to him, the company is committed to human capital development as panacea to the company's success story.

Kumar, therefore, implored all employees to discharge their duties with diligence and professionalism to improve service delivery to all stakeholders in the hydrocarbon industry.

The MD noted that the company's success in 2020, was also predicated on its ability to operate diligently in the industry without compromise safety, coupled with the usual stellar customer satisfaction.

He urged all personnel to continue to observe the organisational core values, work towards building a more cohesive and effective organisation and strive towards greater heights by 2021.

He posited that as NIPCO continues to grow, there would be more opportunities for all cadres of the workforce to advance further with the company.

"As part of the digital transformation and resource development efforts, our employees would have greater access to upgrade themselves through online training platforms as well as training conducted by in-house and external trainers", Kumar said.

He hinted that broadening the company's marketing horizon was another plank the firm intends focusing on in the new year to further improve its bottom-line.