Tanzania: DC Points Accusing Finger at Irresponsible NGOs

Monduli — MONDULI District Commissioner Edward Balele has challenged nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) in the area to live up to their expectations instead of taking villagers for a ride.

The former police officer further warned that he would take irresponsible NGOs to task.

"It is very saddening to see an organisation purporting to splash out millions of shillings while residents continue wallowing in abject poverty... I'll not turn a blind eye on such NGOs," cautioned the DC, while gracing a World Vision Tanzania (WVT) project handover ceremony mid-this week.

The district commissioner challenged other NGOs to take a leaf from WVT for transforming the lives of Tanzanians for the last 40 years. He lauded the organisation for helping most vulnerable children overcome poverty.

Earlier on, while handing a 167m/- project to the government, Monduli World Vision Coordinator Emili Sanka said the project had benefitted 13 villages in Makuyuni Division.

He singled out the project's priorities as the construction of a modern classroom in Lemiyoni Village which cost 29mn/-, 120 desks and 10 tables for teachers which cost 14mn/-.

"Apart from classrooms, we are also handing over 14 water tanks, mindful dry spells and water scarcity is a common problem in the area," he explained.

Mr Sanka further assured the district commissioner that the organisation would continue drilling water wells at Manyara Ranch Primary in line with the 40th WVT anniversary.

He said project had cost the organisation more than 25m/-. WVT is a Christian development, relief and advocacy nongovernmental organisation established in 1981.

It is a member of an international partnership of Christians working in nearly 100 countries worldwide.

It partners with the government at the national, regional and local (district, ward and village) levels, faith-based organisations (FBO), NGOs, multilateral and unilateral organisations.

WVT works with all people regardless of tribe, religion and ethnicity to improve and sustain the well-being of children within families and communities, especially the most vulnerable.