Nigeria: Security, Electoral Reforms On Front Burner As PDP Plans Conference

Security, economy, electoral reforms and other essentials of national stability are on the front burner as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) intensifies arrangements for its planned conference on how to salvage our nation and return her to the path of peace, national cohesiveness and economic prosperity.

The party has already commenced consultations with critical stakeholders across board on ways to rescue our nation from misrule through institutional reforms ahead of the 2023 general elections.

National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, disclosed the position of the party while receiving the British High Commission's Political Counsellor on Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Jonathan Bacon, at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Friday.

Prince Secondus lamented that our nation is in her present sorry situation because all the electoral reforms achieved by the PDP to deepen our democracy prior to 2015 general election have been destroyed by the current All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

"For five and half years now that the APC held sway, our democracy has been under severe stress. All critical institutions of democracy have been brutalized. The judiciary, legislature and the media have been under siege while human rights and rule of law; the necessary ingredients of democracy, have all been flagrantly abused.

"Though the APC administration came into power as beneficiary of a transparent and credible election conducted under the PDP, it has not been able to conduct any free and fair election but had rather continued to abuse our electoral process and frustrate the desires and efforts of Nigerians to further amend our Electoral Act to guarantee acceptable elections in our country", Prince Secondus stated.

The National Chairman also bewailed the escalated insecurity in the country under the APC and the lack of commitment on the path of the current administration to decisively tackle the outlaws and end the mindless killings, bloodletting, kidnaping, banditry and other acts of terrorism in our country.

He lamented that the security situation has reached a despondent curve where critical stakeholders, out of frustration, are now calling on the people to defend themselves in the face of government's failure to defend them.

On the economy, Prince Secondus, noted that the present administration has plunged our nation into the worst economic hardship, which has been exacerbated by the incompetence and lack of clear-cut policy direction, insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians and unprecedented corruption of the APC administration.

"Indeed, this is not the way our nation should be. We must come together to rescue our nation by commencing critical conversations within the ambit of the law and democratic practice to salvage the situation" he said.

The National Chairman however commended the international community and development partners for their support especially in strengthening our electoral system and urged them to show more interest in Nigeria democracy ahead of 2023 general elections.

Bacon had earlier told Prince Secondus that he was in the Wadata Plaza to meet with the leadership of the PDP and discuss the United Kingdom/Nigeria bilateral relations.