Nigeria: MMA2 Imports U.S.$500,000 X-Ray Machines, Upgrades Air Conditioning System

8 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria's flagship privately operated airport terminal, Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2, (MMA2) Lagos is embarking on a massive upgrading of its X-ray machine and air conditioning systems for passengers safety, security and comfort.

The Bi-Courtney Aviation Services (BASL)-operated MMA2,Lagos, said in a statement yesterday that it has just spent about $500,000 in the importation of a sizeable number of X-ray machines to enhance and accelerate the screening of passengers and cargoes.

BASL is owned by Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN).

Group Corporate Affairs Manager of BASL, Mr. Mikail Mumuni said in the statement that "massive resources are also being deployed to upgrade our air conditioning system for the comfort of passengers as we always treat our customers as Kings and Queens."

The BASL spokesman said the ongoing upgrading of the facilities is part of the company's determination to continue to give Nigeria the best Airport Terminal that is comparable to those available in the developed economies.

"To satisfy our customers, we had to buy 50 per cent of the money required for the importation of the X-ray machines from the parallel market as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was only able to allocate 50 per cent to us. This, when added to the amount spent on the air conditioners, is a huge investment on our part, especially at this pandemic period when businesses are at low ebb and considering the fact that BASL is not a beneficiary of the Federal Government's COVID-19 Palliatives to the aviation sector," he said.

Bi-Courtney Limited was granted a concession by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to design, build and operate MMA2.

The company is required under the concession agreement to transfer MMA2 to the FGN after 36 years of operation.

MMA2 was constructed and completed within the schedule, a rare feat in Nigeria's aviation industry and the terminal has been adjudged the best in the country by both the private and public stakeholders.

