Uganda: AMISOM Troops Mark Uganda Armed Forces Day With Donation to an IDP Camp in Mogadishu

Ugandan troops serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have donated COVID-19 personal protective equipment and sanitary items to an Internally Displaced Persons' (IDP) camp in Mogadishu to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the the founding of Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF).

Known as 'Tarehe Sita,' it also commemorates the day when the National Resistance Army (NRA), led by Yoweri Museveni, launched an armed struggle to end misrule in Uganda.

This year, the 40th 'Tarehe Sita' was celebrated under the theme, 'Celebrating UPDF at 40: Fruits of a fulfilled partnership of maintaining and consolidating people's security, stability and prosperity'.

Joined by local leaders and residents from Hamar Jajab district of Mogadishu, the UPDF troops also cleaned Marine Market within the AMISOM Basecamp to encourage sanitation and hygiene especially as the world fights a pandemic.

"Our contribution of PPEs to Internally Displaced People will help them to protect themselves while the world looks to finding a lasting solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will continue to focus on our mandate and the mission in Somalia to ensuring security and stability in this part of the region," said the Deputy Commander of the AMISOM Ugandan contingent, Col. John Winston Mugarura.

The Hamar Jajab District Commissioner, Mohamed Abdi Ahmed thanked AMISOM for the donation towards the fight against COVID-19 and praised the cordial relations between AMISOM troops and members of the community.

"The items donated by the AMISOM Ugandan contingent will help the area residents, especially those living in the Towfiq IDP camp. They include liquid detergents , sanitizers, face masks, and others".