Nigeria: Tinubu, Akande's Disagreement With Others Good for APC, Says PGF DG

8 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

The Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum, Dr. Salihu Lukman yesterday said democracy will lose its appeal once internal disagreements among leaders of political parties cease to exist.

Lukeman explained that divergent views being expressed by leaders of the All Progressives Congress over the ongoing membership registration/ revalidation exercise were not in itself a bad thing for the growth and stability of the party.

According to him, the fact that despite the misgivings expressed by the pioneer Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, and the National Leader of the party, Senator Ahmed Tinubu, over the conduct of the exercise both party leaders demonstrated to all who care to notice, that, despite their personal misgivings, they respect the party's decision.

This was contained in a statement titled, "Significance of Leadership Disagreements to Political Contests", in Abuja.

The statement read, "Once you eliminate internal disagreements among leaders of political parties, democracy will lose its appeal. Rather than contest, what we will end up having in politics is some notional faith in the sanctity of the party and its leadership.

"Like all our religious shrines, all that we will be talking of as members of our respective parties is some claims about the purity of our leaders and our party even as we know that our only justification in joining the party is far from any imagined purity.

"Integral to our decisions to join the party is the expectations we all seem to have in terms of what being members should translate to.

"This is where most times leaders often distinguish themselves. While to ordinary members, the issue is about political permutations of who is going to emerge as candidate for election, for leaders, it is more about ensuring that the party is able to retain its electoral viability. Call it enlightened self-interest, every leader will be much more concerned about the capacity to win elections as the propelling factor for personal ambitions."

