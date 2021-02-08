South Africa Calls Off Vaccine Roll-Out On Doubts Over Astrazeneca Jab

8 February 2021
Radio France Internationale
By Michael Fitzpatrick

South Africa has delayed the start of its AstraZeneca inoculation programme over concerns the shot does not work against a new Covid-19 variant. World Health Organization experts are to meet to discuss the vaccine, which is already playing a reduced role in several European nations due to questions over its efficacy in older patients.

Experimental results suggest the AstraZeneca vaccine provides only "minimal" protection against mild to moderate Covid-19 caused by a highly contagious new variant first detected in South Africa.

This is a major setback for the global fight against the pandemic, as many poorer nations are relying on the transport and storage advantages offered by the AstraZeneca shot.

Unlike the rival Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require super-cold conditions, AstraZeneca's can be stored in a domestic fridge.

Pretoria halts campaign on concerns

South Africa, the continent's hardest-hit nation, was due to start its campaign in the coming days with the AstraZeneca injection.

The Pretoria government has now decided to hold off in light of the results from the trial conducted by the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

"It's a temporary issue...we have to hold on AstraZeneca until we figure out these issues," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told reporters on Sunday.

On Sunday, February 7, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and a panel of leading experts hosted a media briefing to outline new developments in South Africa's #COVID19 vaccine acquisition and rollout programme.

Read more here: https://t.co/56ahcbUvSv

- Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 8, 2021

The 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccines obtained by South Africa will be kept until scientists give clear indications on their use, the minister added. The doses expire in April.

AstraZeneca, which developed the shot with the University of Oxford, continue to insist that their vaccine protects against severe disease.

A company spokesperson said researchers were already working to update the vaccine to deal with the South African variant, which has been spreading rapidly around the world.

WHO to decide on suitability of AZ jab

A World Health Organization panel is due to meet on Monday in Geneva to examine the AstraZeneca shot, which is a major component of the initial Covax global vaccine rollout that covers some 145 countries -- mostly lower and lower-middle income economies.

Of the initial 337.2 million Covax doses, 240 million are from AstraZeneca.

There are already concerns about the efficacy of the AstraZeneca shot among over-65s, with a number of European nations not authorising it for that age group.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.