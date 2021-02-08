Gambia: Court Convicts Clearing Agent for Violating GRA Laws

The Banjul Magistrates' Court has sentenced one Lamin Touray, a clearing agent for violating the Revenue Laws of the country.

Mr. Touray, who was dragged to the court by The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), was charged with three counts such as; falsification of custom documents contrary to Section 242 (1) of the Customs and Exercise Act. On count (2), he was charged with forgery of official documents contrary to section (318) and punishable under section 324 of the criminal Code Cap 10 volume 111 laws of The Gambia and count (3), uttering false document contrary to section (328) of the criminal code, Cap10, Volume111 laws of The Gambia.

When the charge sheet was read to him and interpreted, he pleaded guilty to all three counts.

The presiding Magistrate Jobarteh sentenced the accused to pay the following fines: Count (1), D10,000 in default to serve 2 years in imprisonment. Count (2), D20,000 in default to serve 2 years in jail and count (3), D20,000 in default to serve 2 years in imprisonment with all counts to run concurrently. The Gambia Revenue Authority GRA was represented by one of their legal officers, Modou Njie.