Gambia: Three Diplomats Present Credentials to Barrow

8 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 3 February 2021: President Adama Barrow received the Letters of Credence of the Malaysian High Commissioner to The Gambia, H.E. Shazelina Zainul Abidin, the Ghanaian High Commissioner, Gloria POKU, and Ambassador of The Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E Noha Ahmed MAHER KHEDR at a ceremony held at the State House in Banjul, on Tuesday.

After inspecting the military Guard of Honour, the diplomats walked the red carpet to meet the Head of State at the diplomatic lounge of the presidency.

In welcoming the diplomats, President Barrow congratulated both and through them, extended greetings to their respective Heads of State and Government. While expressing his government's readiness to work together with both the Republic of Malaysia and The Arab Republic of Egypt, he detailed out the areas of trade, tourism, renewable energy, and capacity building through education and training as possible areas of cooperation. The Gambian leader was elated by the presentation of the credentials, saying "it will enhance the already existing very good relationships as well as strengthen African integration in the case of Egypt."

The Malaysian High Commissioner spoke to the media after the meeting and said Malaysia has good relations with The Gambia, which she intends to enhance through education for students and professional training for civil servants in various areas.

In addition to being members of The Commonwealth and OIC, the Malaysian government is considered as a good friend of The Gambia and bilateral relations anchored on mutual respect.

The government of Malaysia over the past decade has helped the people of The Gambia, particularly in the areas of trade and capacity building by offering scholarships to deserving students as well as short and long term training for Gambian Civil Servants.

In the same vein, the Egyptian Ambassador said the bilateral relations between the two countries is long-standing, and are finding new ways of strengthening the already existing strong ties.

In 2018, President Adama Barrow, the first time a Gambian Head of State visited the Arab Republic, and since then, the relations have improved from strength to strength. The Gambia has received technical assistance in all its key development sectors from The Arab Republic of Egypt.

President Barrow extended regards to his Ghanaian counterpart through the High Commissioner while thanking Ghana for the strong support in the ECOMIG and strengthening of institutions like the judiciary through technical support.

