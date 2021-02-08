Gambia: UNDP Hands Over Support Equipment to IEC

8 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sanna Jallow

The United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) last Friday handed over support equipment to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to bolster the institutional capacity's planned 2021 elections.

The equipment included 21 executive desks, 21 executive chairs, 14 computers, 14 printers and 14 internet MIFI Routers.

Alieu Momarr Njai chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said the commission recently published its electoral calendar outlining its major activities that represents a mammoth task ahead.

He indicated that from 2016 to date the commission has registered an increasing number of political parties with a total of 16 parties.

"This has been due to a more liberal political space provided to political actors in the Gambia , as a result more candidates are expected and more resources needed to properly manage the electoral process as a whole ".

Mr. Njai said the commission prides itself with having very dedicated staff that are tasked with delivering efficient and responsive electoral services to Gambian electorate.

He said IEC is working tirelessly towards the conduct of the 2021 general registration of voters and other key electoral activities in due course, saying that the delivery of the furniture and equipment would enhance the success of their activities as well as boost the performance of his staff.

"The commission would like to re-assure electorates and all stakeholders of its continuous commitment and resolve to deliver free, fair, transparent and credible elections to all Gambians", he stated

He thanked UNDP for the furniture and for re-furbishing four IEC regional offices across the country.

UNDP country representative Aisata De said the sustained partnership between UNDP, IEC and national stakeholders in the electoral process has come a long way starting with the electoral needs assessment mission in September 2019.

She said the objective of the project is centered on the premise that technically capable, transparent and inclusive institutions are essential for the conduct of credible elections.

"UNDP's overall strategy and support to elections in Africa is grounded on its desire to build democratic institutions and improve electoral process to meet citizen's aspirations for democratic governance and advancement of human development", she noted.

She added that: "the reflection I will leave IEC with is to ensure the optimal use of these equipment by establishing a policy for the personal use of IEC business equipment as a safeguard against misuse".

