Gambia: EMCCF Hands Over Educational Materials to Grcs

Ebou Mala's Children Charitable Foundation(EMCCF) in partnership with United Kingdom National Police Aid Charity last Friday handed over educational and other materials to The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS).

The materials included 30 boxes of blankets, 153 bales of clothes, 2 boxes of above 13 years underwear and bras, 1 box of children's underwear, 30 bags of shoe and shoe cover, 2 cartons of rain boots, 44 cartons of sport wear, 176 tables, 274 chairs, 2 cupboards, among others.

Samba Bah, secretary general Ebou Mala's Children Charitable Foundation said the foundation was founded in The Gambia in July 2017 to protect and advocate for the unique and varying interest of all children in The Gambia as well as well give children a greater voice within schools, the community and beyond.

Mr. Bah added that the non-profit humanitarian foundation charity is dedicated to help alleviate the suffering of children and their families in Africa.

"EMCCF is motivated to complement the gains of the government and existing organisations to better prepare children for the task of person achievement with enthusiasm, competence, professionalism and above all, efficiency", he went on.

He commended the GRCS for their efforts in the coronavirus pandemic fight in The Gambia. He hoped the materials would help the next generation of Gambians.

Alasan Senghore, secretary general of The Gambia Red Cross Society said having considered the objectives of the foundation that are in line with the principles of Red Cross, they partnered with them.

He said the materials would go a long way in helping not only schools but also children that go to those schools. He thanked government, through the ministries of health, education and finance for facilitating the delivery of the container.

He described the donation as very important when the country is challenged due to covid-19 and its secondary effects. He pointed out covid-19 and its secondary effects have taken away resources and energy of development agencies and government which means all Gambians need to come together and use their comparative advantages to help communities especially the vulnerable ones in the country.

He reiterated their commitment to continue their work in supporting Gambia government help people and vulnerable communities as well as looking at areas they can support in the development of the country.

SG Senghore thanked and assured all those who supported them during the pandemic that they would continue to use their assistance for the benefit of vulnerable communities.