Gambia: NCCE Reach Out to Decentralize Community Structures to Enhance Inclusive Participation in Grassroots Governance

Gambia's premier civic education institution, the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) on Thursday launched the training of 'Decentralized Community Structures on Civic Education and Inclusive Participation in Decision-Making Processes in Regions'.

The twelve-day training is supported by UNICEF Gambia, through the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund (UNPBF).

It will be implemented in 12 communities in URR, CRR and LRR with four venues in each of the regions.

Yusupha Bojang, Programme Manager of NCCE, in his remarks during the opening in Basse said the trainings target about 480 participants from Multi-Disciplinary Facilitation Teams (MDFTs), VDCs, WDCs and Mothers' Clubs.

He added that the trainings are "meant to promote civic education to increase inclusiveness and participation in decision-making in grassroots governance".

Mr. Bojang added that targeted participants are a representation of the critical mass in the grassroots and therefore have a staggering potential "in influencing the thinking and actions of your people".

He reiterated his institution's commitment to intensify civic education campaigns as the country braces itself for a crucial presidential election that will be a pivotal moment to consolidate and cement the democratic trajectory of The Gambia.

He called on citizens, particularly young people to respect the laws of the land and desist from the abuse of social media and not be allowed to be used by politicians as pawns in the political chess game.

Alhaji Jatta in his remarks on behalf of URR Governor commended the timing of the training and encouraged NCCE to further increase their efforts towards rigorous citizenship education across the country.

He suggested for NCCE to broaden partnership with community structures, and other stakeholders working in the field of civic education, to educate as many people as possible on their rights and duties.

Foday Danjo, Chairman Basse Area Council heaped praises on NCCE for upholding its constitutional mandate of educating Gambians on their rights and duties.

He called on Government and other partners to support NCCE in any way that will increase its full effectiveness and presence throughout the country.

Lady Councilor Jonfolo Jarju of Basse said the training is tailor-made to make them aware, so that they can function sufficiently in the development of their communities.

She prepared a special focus on women stating that "women have long been left behind in development, including education and others".

She cautioned women to be careful in exercising political participation without having conflicts from differences in their political choices.