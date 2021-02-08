Nigeria: BUA Purchases 1m Doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccines for Nigeria

CACOVID
The technical committee of the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) is responsible for intellectual leadership around testing issues, treatment protocols, isolation centres, amongst others.
8 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)

*To be delivered next week *Pledges to buy additional 5m vaccines through BUA/CACOVID/AFREXIM partnership

BUA, one of Africa’s largest conglomerates, has paid for a million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria. They was made through the AFREXIM Vaccine programme in partnership with CACOVID.

This is coming at a time Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

These doses, expected to be delivered next week, will be the first delivery of vaccines to Nigeria since the COVID-19 vaccines became available and will be distributed to Nigerians at no cost.

A statement released Monday said BUA Founder, Abdul Samad Rabiu, thanked the President of the Afrexim Bank, Dr. Benedict Oramah for making the purchase possible and the Nigerian Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for coordinating the process through the CACOVID Private Sector partnership.

“BUA decided to secure these 1million vaccines by paying the full amount for the vaccines today because these vaccines became available only last week through AFREXIM. We expect the vaccines to be delivered within the next 14 days and hope priority will be given to our frontline workers who have committed their lives to managing the pandemic,” Rabiu said.

He added that, “In addition to this, BUA is committing to purchase 5 million doses for Nigeria as soon as they become available through this same arrangement.”

.

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
BUA Donates a Million AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Doses for Nigeria
Caution Urged Before Arrival of Covid-19 Vaccine in Nigeria
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.