Nigeria: 2021 Vital Year for China-Nigeria Relations - Buhari

Nigeria and China
9 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has said this year is vital for China- Nigeria relations.

This is contained in a letter President Buhari wrote to his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties between Nigeria and the People's Republic of China.

In the letter, the president expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and thanked China for its support in defence matters and infrastructural development of Nigeria among others.

President Buhari also rejoiced with Chinese people across the world as they commence celebrations marking the new Chinese Year of the Ox on February 12 this year.

The letter reads in part, "It is now 50 years since the establishment of Nigeria-China diplomatic relations, and I am delighted that the bilateral ties have achieved far reaching and fruitful results, on the basis of close coordination and mutual trust, bringing great benefits to our countries and peoples.

"As celebrations of the Chinese Year of the Ox by all Chinese across the world commence on February 12th this year, on behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I use this opportunity to extend my warmest and most sincere greetings and wishes to you and the Chinese people for a promising and auspicious Lunar New Year.

