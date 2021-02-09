Nigeria: Lagos Police Beef Up Security Ahead of Another #EndSARS Protest

A protester stands atop a police structure in Ikeja, capital of Lagos state, during #EndSARS demonstrations on October 11, 2020. Ayodeji Adegoroye (@ayodeji_dodo)/Twitter

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday ordered Area Commanders and their respective Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to tighten security in their respective jurisdictions ahead of the forthcoming#EndSARS protest scheduled to hold on February 13, 2021.

Some civil society groups have planned to kick-start another #EndSARS protest against the judgement of the Lagos State Judicial Panel, which directed the LCC to take over Lekki tollgate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Lekki tollgate was set ablaze by suspected arsonists on October 20, 2020, after a yet to be ascertained number of youths were shot dead by suspected soldiers deployed to the area. Recalled that at the time the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had denied asking the Nigerian Army to deploy soldiers to disperse the protesters.

A statement which the Army had since refuted.

Presently, armed policemen have been deployed to man strategic areas within the metropolis.

Our correspondent reliably learnt from an impeccable source at the command headquarters who said the state police boss quickly called for an emergency meeting of all area commanders and DPOs as well as principal staff officers during which the issue of the forthcoming #EndSARS protest was discussed.

The source said rising from the meeting, the state police boss directed that security should be beefed up around key government installations around the state.

"At the meeting, area commanders and DPO were ordered to ensure that their stations were adequately protected," the source added.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the emergency security meeting called at the instance of the state Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, Alakuko area of the state had witnessed series of fracas in the last three days.

Adejobi said policemen had been deployed to Alakuko to restore normalcy to the area.