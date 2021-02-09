Nigeria: Minister Seeks Modification of Nation's Education System

Pixabay
Pencil, paper
8 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Busayo Agbola

The minister says the education system should be modified by reforming learning, curriculum and pedagogy.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said the present system of education should be modified by reforming learning, curriculum and pedagogy.

He said this was in order to keep abreast with modern global practices in education.

Mr Nwajiuba stated this at the opening of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Principals of Federal Unity Colleges (FUC) held in Abuja on Monday.

The meeting was themed: "Restructuring our education System to suit challenging times."

"The Theme of the 2020 AGM is apt, in that it is imperative in ensuring qualitative instructional delivery so as to maximize student performance in conformity with the societal needs", he said.

He said to further achieve the objectives of quality education for all, collective support, co-operation and sincere commitment of all the key players is needed, especially the Principals of the FUCs.

"I wish to commend the federal government for the establishment of six (6) more Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTCS) in the Country", he said.

Mr Nwajiuba said the newly established colleges would go a long way in promoting the acquisition of entrepreneurial skills for self- reliance.

He said the principals of the FUCs owe it a duty to teach and nurture the children to achieve expected behavior despite the challenges facing the educational system.

"Let me assure you, that the Federal Government is committed to addressing the challenges facing most of our Federal Unity Colleges and the educational sector at large, such as poor management/Leadership style, inadequate classrooms, indiscipline by staff and students, inadequate number of qualified teachers, inadequate staff welfare, poor academic performance, inadequate funding resulting to dilapidated furniture and unfinished projects, et cetera," he said.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of Principals of Federal Unity Colleges, T.F.O Yakubu-Oyinloye, said the colleges required upgrades in their ICT facilities to meet the needs of these challenging times.

"We thank you for the trust reposed in us as principals and we promise we will not disappoint you as we keep on keying into the Ministry of Education's increased funding for our schools especially in the area of overhead costs and the employment and deployment of more teachers and non- teaching staff to our schools," she said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Gets U.S. Thumbs Up for WTO Post
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.