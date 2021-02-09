Rwanda: Volleyball - 2021 Pre-Season Tournament Slated for March 20

9 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The local volleyball governing body (FRVB) has set March 20 as the tentative date for the preseason volleyball tournament in both the men and women's categories.

The competition was initially supposed to start last year in November, but was delayed following the recent spike in covid-19 cases in the country.

The second Vice President of Rwanda volleyball federation (FRVB), Fernand Sauveur Ruterana told Times Sport that the General Assembly on Saturday approved the provisional schedule of the competition.

The tournament will start on March 20 but may change depending on the government's covid-19 strategy.

"We have discussed with the members a number of issues including the resumption of some activities including the pre-season but it will be accompanied by new measures to prevent Covid-19," He said.

He added, "If the tournament is on the dates we have planned for, the season will start immediately."

The tournament, which was initiated in 2019. UTB won it in the men's category after defeating REG and dominated the same competition in the women's fray after seeing off APR.

Meanwhile APR will be Rwanda's representative in the 2021 Africa club championships this year after winning the league title last season in the men's category, while UTB will represent the country in the women's category.

