Mogadishu — A Helicopter on a mission to support AMISOM troops crashed soon after take-off in Balidogle in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia on February 5, 2021.

All four soldiers aboard the helicopter were rescued and are in a stable medical condition.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash. However, preliminary reports indicate that it was due to a mechanical failure.

The Helicopter belonged to AMISOM Aviation Unit from the Uganda People's Defence Force, UPDF.